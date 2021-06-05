First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROBT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.