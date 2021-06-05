Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.