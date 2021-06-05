Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

FVRR stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

