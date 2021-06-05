Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.75% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

