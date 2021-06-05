FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 9,166 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $23,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FlexShopper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

