Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,144.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,176.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

