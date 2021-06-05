Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 16.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,193,994. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

ZEN opened at $132.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.96.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

