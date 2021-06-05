Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

WPC opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

