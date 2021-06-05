Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.17 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

Shares of URI stock opened at $332.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.51 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

