Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.24 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

