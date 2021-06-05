Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $2,838,240 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.88 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

