Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

