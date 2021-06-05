Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $146.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.42. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.