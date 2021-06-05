Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,853. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

