Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Boosted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.03.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

