Fosun International Ltd Buys 618 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $384.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

