Fosun International Ltd Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Equinix by 794.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $785.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.