Fractal Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $5.71 million and $345,828.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00297734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00235242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.01203507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,705.90 or 1.00190974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

