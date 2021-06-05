Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Freshpet worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.08 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,795 shares of company stock worth $3,644,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.