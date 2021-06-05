Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNLPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $12.50 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

