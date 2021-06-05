FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.56. 3,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,281. The company has a market capitalization of $298.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

