Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 461 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05.

Shares of FLGT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. 697,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,109. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

