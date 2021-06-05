FY2021 EPS Estimates for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Reduced by Zacks Investment Research

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANPC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

