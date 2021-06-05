Galecto (GLTO) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Galecto to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A N/A N/A Galecto Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Galecto and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galecto Competitors 4605 17589 38725 766 2.58

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.80%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galecto and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A -$34.84 million -0.64 Galecto Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.44

Galecto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Galecto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Galecto beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

