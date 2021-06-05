Genesis Shards Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $360,728.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00297272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00244944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.01156167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,805.54 or 0.99709820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.