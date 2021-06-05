Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $4.38 or 0.00011635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $19.38 million and $615,002.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

