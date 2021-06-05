Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 76,529 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genie Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Genie Energy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 161.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

