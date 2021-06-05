Giant (GIC) Trading Down 71.3% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 73.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 71.3% lower against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $15,441.33 and approximately $105.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00026584 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001446 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,154,525 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.