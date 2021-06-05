Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.17

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

