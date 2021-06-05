Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 17th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

