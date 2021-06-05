Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,601,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698,627 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Graco worth $759,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

