Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 846,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

