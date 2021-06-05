Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 92,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Intel by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $57.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

