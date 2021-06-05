Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

