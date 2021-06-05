Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 417,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 95.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,225 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

SPTS opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

