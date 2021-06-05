Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNCGY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GNCGY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

