Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GNCGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

