Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 126,761 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Eric Benhamou sold 818 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $12,695.36.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Eric Benhamou sold 30,789 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $478,153.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00.

GDYN stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $846.68 million, a PE ratio of 170.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.