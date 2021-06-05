GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $228,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.65. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $90.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,425 shares of company stock worth $5,286,783. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

