GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $244,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $15.12 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

