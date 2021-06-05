GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $225,000 Investment in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPL opened at $32.00 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

