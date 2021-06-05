GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.