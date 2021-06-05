GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 10,465 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.