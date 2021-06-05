GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.55

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 17206351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

GSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.