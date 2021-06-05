GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.55

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 17206351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
GSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of -0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
