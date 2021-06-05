Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.12 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

