Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

GIS opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

