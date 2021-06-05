Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG opened at $33.74 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.