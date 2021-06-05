Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

