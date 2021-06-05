GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Cohen & Steers worth $32,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $21,394,000. Motco purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $4,857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.