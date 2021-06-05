GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $37.73 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $37,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Progyny by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $1,997,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $65.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,346 shares of company stock worth $27,221,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

